Barbara Clare Hallstrom, 86, of Douglasville, died Friday, March 11, 2022.
A funeral mass will be Friday, March 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1920 Skyview Drive, Lithia Springs, GA 30122. Following the service, Barbara will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Barbara Hallstrom to St. Vincent de Paul Society (nationwide) at https://ssvpusa.org or the local branch, St. John Vianney Catholic Church, https://www.sjvpar.net
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Hallstrom family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
