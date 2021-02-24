Barbara Jane Harrison, 75, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The funeral service followed at 1 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Chaplain Johnny Porter officiating. She will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in memory of Barbara to the charity of your choice.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Barbara Harrison by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
