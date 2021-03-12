Barbara Jean Tuttle Witt of Winston, Georgia passed away on March 9th, 2021 at 85 years of age. Hailing from Manvel, Texas, Barbara was born on November 24th, 1935 to Rufus and Ruby (Parr) Tuttle. Barbara was a retired nurse who was an active member of Ephesus Baptist Church in Villa Rica, Georgia.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Eugene Witt.
Barbara is survived by her children: Theresa Witt of Beaumont, Texas, Roy Witt and his wife, Licia of Winston, Georgia, Debra Ragsdale and her husband, James of Beaumont, Texas, and Vicki Lee King and her husband, Dexter of Lindale, Texas; her sister, Delores Lucius and her husband, Aaron; her two brothers: Billie Tuttle, and Don Tuttle and his wife Sue; her six grandchildren: Amanda Presley and her husband, Roger, Caleb Ragsdale and fiancée, Lindsay Holland, Katy Witt, Isabella Lee King, Garrett Lee King, and Kealy Cochran and her husband, Justin; her four great-grandchildren: Roger Presley, Eli Presley, Avery Ann Presley, and Addison Ragsdale; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Austin, Texas, on Saturday March 13th from noon until the service hour of 1 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Cook-Walden Chapel (6300 West William Cannon Dr., Austin, TX 78749)
Burial will follow the service in Live Oak Cemetery, 10739 Twin Creek Rd., Manchaca, TX 78652.
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Austin, Texas is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Local arrangements provided by Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville, Georgia.
