Barbara Jo Kincaid Freeman, 89, of Winston and Douglasville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, with her family by her side. Barbara fought a long and brave battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Preceding her in death are her husband of 65 years, Murray Freeman, and her parents, Coy Kincaid and Ruth Barker Jones.
Barbara was born in Atlanta and spent most of her school years in the Riverside community of West Atlanta. She graduated from West Fulton High School in 1949 and attended Marsh Business College. In the late 1940s, Barbara met the love of her life at the Rollerdrome skating rink in Atlanta and Barbara and Murray were married on Jan. 19, 1951 at Grove Park Christian Church.
Murray was
drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps in December 1951.
After he completed boot camp, Barbara, joined him in both Louisville, KY and Camp Lejeune, N.C.
as he completed his term of service.
They moved back to Atlanta in December 1953.
After their daughter, Connie, was born, the couple moved to Austell, then later to Mableton. In 1955, Barbara went to work for Parke-Davis Co. from which she retired in 1988.
Murray began playing bluegrass music in the 1960s, which Barbara whole-heartedly supported. In the earlier years, Barbara stayed at home with Connie who was still in school and to support Connie’s activities. Barbara even stepped up once to coach Connie’s softball team when no one else would commit. But once Connie graduated from high school and started playing bluegrass music with Murray, then Barbara began to attend all their music gigs unless her work schedule kept her at home.
In the 1980s, Barbara became interested in antique furniture and collectibles and eventually set up
small booths in
several antique
malls in both East Alabama and West Georgia. This was more of a hobby
than a profession
but something she enjoyed until the last few years of her life.
In 1989, Barbara became employed by Macy’s as a sales associate, and in first full-time and then later part-time roles, she stayed with Macy’s until her retirement at approximately 80 years of age.
Once Murray retired, he and Barbara began their travel adventures, driving cross country several times each year and eventually visiting almost all 50 states. Barbara, Connie and their dear friend, Diann, also were able to travel visiting various locations in the U.S. and some European destinations. Barbara will be remembered as a mother and wife who devoted her life to loving and supporting Murray and Connie while still maintaining her independent spirit.
Barbara is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Connie Freeman Morris Partridge and Jeff Partridge.
The family wants to say a special thanks to all the caregivers who loved and helped Barbara through
her health struggles these last five years.
A special thanks goes to Ruby DeWitt who was her first companion in 2017 and who was able to keep Barbara somewhat active even as her ability to be independent was declining. The last 2.5 years were especially challenging for Barbara, but due to the excellent care and compassion of these 4 special ladies, Barbara was cherished every day: Pat Ross, Debbie Muldoon, Sharonda Cooper and Misty Harris.
The family received friends on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and will receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, from 9:30-10:45 a.m.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Rosehaven Chapel with the Rev. Tim Burnham officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Peaceful Meadows Memorial Cemetery in Dallas with B.B. Hunter, Michael Melton, Mike Partain, Jug Rogers, Ron Watson and Kenny Wylie serving as Pallbearers.
Flowers are graciously accepted and/or any donation to a charity of choice will be appreciated. Some worthwhile organizations close to the family’s heart would be any local animal welfare group and The Everett’s Music Barn. A donation to this venue in memory of both “Barbara and Murray Freeman” would honor the family’s long-time involvement with bluegrass music and would support the continuance of this historic weekly event: The Everett’s Music Barn, 5680 Green Road, Buford, GA 30518.
Those who wish may send condolences or share a special memory of Barbara by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.