Barbara Lewellen Cunningham, 73, of Douglasville, died May 22, 2023. According to her wishes she was cremated.

Visitation was held at Chattahoochee Hills at Bouckaert Farms on May 31, 2023 at 9 a.m. The memorial service followed at 10:30 a.m. 

Service information

May 31
Visitation
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
8:00AM-9:30AM
Chattahoochee Hill at Bouckaert Farm
10045 Cedar Grove Rd
Fairburn, GA 30213
May 31
Memorial
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
9:30AM
Chattahoochee Hill at Bouckaert Farm
10045 Cedar Grove Rd
Fairburn, GA 30213
