Mrs. Barbara Mae Morris, age 69 of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was born March 3, 1952 in Marietta, Georgia the daughter of the late Roy Wade Bramlett and the late Mrs. Clara Dye Bramlett. Mrs. Morris loved the beach and spending time with her family most of all she loved her grandchildren. She was a member of the Assembly of God where she loved hearing the word of God.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her son, Shannon Kimmons and her brother Harry Bramlett.
She is survived by her children, Kimberly Kimmons of Douglasville, GA., Darla (Wade) Turner of Jackson, GA., Wendy (Chris) Young of Douglasville, GA., Sheila Morris of Rockmart, GA., Michael (Lynn) Morris of Carrollton, GA., Alan Morris of Waleska, GA,. Ryan (Paula) Bramlett of Lithia Springs, GA.; her sisters, Marilyn (Gene) Willoughby of Carrollton, GA., Viola Chambley of Powder Springs, GA., and Wadine Bramlett of GA.; her brothers Clarence (Barbara) Bramlett of Acworth, GA., and Doyle (Cathy) Bramlett of Woodstock, GA along with numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Assembly of God with Rev. Michael Young officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
