Barbara Sue Vaughn Giles, 84,
of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Jefferson, Georgia, daughter of the late William Nelson Samples and the
late Niecie Ethel O’Bryant Samples. Barbara was an ordained minister
and taught Sunday School and also G.A.’s.
She is survived
by her children:
Larry J. Grizzle
and wife, Dena;
Ricky Lee Grizzle and wife, Vickie; Chuck Vaughn and wife, Pam; and Eric Vaughn; grandchildren: Richelle Higgins and husband, Gary; Brian Hudgins; Amy Anderson; Alesha
Nix and husband, Jeremy; Billy
Vaughn and wife, Crystal; Robert Vaughn and wife, Meagan; Scott
Vaughn and wife, Julie; Phillip Vaughn; Cory Vaughn and wife, Tara; Kala Vaughn; and
Chelsea Englett and husband, Wes; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Maxine Archer; and Lydia Whitting.
In addition to
her parents, she
was preceded in
death by her
husband Sanders Wheeler “S.W.”
Giles; son: Billy
Dale Vaughn; grandson: Shane Hudgins; and her brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends at
the funeral home
on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve George and the Rev. Clifton Brock officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Hightower Family Funeral Homes’ Facebook page.
Interment will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Serving
as Pallbearers will
be Billy Vaughn, Robby Vaughn,
Scott Vaughn, C.J. Craft, Phillip
Vaughn, and Cory Vaughn.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone
wishes to attend
these gatherings, please remember
to remain 6 feet
apart from those
not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
