Giles obit

Barbara Sue Vaughn Giles, 84,

of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 10, 1936, in Jefferson, Georgia, daughter of the late William Nelson Samples and the

late Niecie Ethel O’Bryant Samples. Barbara was an ordained minister

and taught Sunday School and also G.A.’s.

She is survived

by her children:

Larry J. Grizzle

and wife, Dena;

Ricky Lee Grizzle and wife, Vickie; Chuck Vaughn and wife, Pam; and Eric Vaughn; grandchildren: Richelle Higgins and husband, Gary; Brian Hudgins; Amy Anderson; Alesha

Nix and husband, Jeremy; Billy

Vaughn and wife, Crystal; Robert Vaughn and wife, Meagan; Scott

Vaughn and wife, Julie; Phillip Vaughn; Cory Vaughn and wife, Tara; Kala Vaughn; and

Chelsea Englett and husband, Wes; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Maxine Archer; and Lydia Whitting.

In addition to

her parents, she

was preceded in

death by her

husband Sanders Wheeler “S.W.”

Giles; son: Billy

Dale Vaughn; grandson: Shane Hudgins; and her brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends at

the funeral home

on Friday, March 5, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 1 p.m. with Pastor Steve George and the Rev. Clifton Brock officiating. The service will be livestreamed on Hightower Family Funeral Homes’ Facebook page.

Interment will be in Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Serving

as Pallbearers will

be Billy Vaughn, Robby Vaughn,

Scott Vaughn, C.J. Craft, Phillip

Vaughn, and Cory Vaughn.

