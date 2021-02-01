Mrs. Barbara Thran Gilbert, 66, of Winston, Georgia passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
She was born May 26, 1954, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mr. Harry Thran
and the late Mrs. Margaret Helyer Thran. Mrs. Gilbert proudly served our country as a United States Army Veteran. She liked going to
the mountains. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, pets, and antiques. Mrs. Gilbert was of the Methodist faith.
Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her husband of 28 years Mr. Merritt C. Gilbert of Winston, Georgia; daughter, Brandi Landrum of Winston, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-laws, Brandon and Casey Presley of Villa Rica, Georgia, Michael and Carli Gilbert of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, David and Michelle Gilbert of Douglasville, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Johnny Stewart of Alpine, Alabama; brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Debra Thran Stempien of Ormond Beach, Florida; 10 grandchildren, Bailee, Katie, Morgan, Peyton, Avery, Clete, Ella, Tori, Alexa, Savannah; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial services will be conducted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Grace Presbyterian Church, 5000 Stewart Mill Road, Douglasville, GA 30135. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Susan G. Komen foundation.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.