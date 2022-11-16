Barbara Tidwell Ellis, age 81, of Douglasville passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born July 30, 1941 in New York City to the late Ethel Marie Tidwell Farmer and Robert Tidwell.
Barbara spent the majority of her life in service to others as a Registered Nurse and Nurse Practitioner. At the time of her retirement, she was a professor helping to train and equip future nurses. She was a long-time member of the Douglasville First Methodist Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert LeAnder Ellis.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Deborah Ann Bradic (Michael), Cecelia Marie Mack and Lynn Crystale Ellis; grandchildren, Monique Michelle Pahopin, Michael Todd Bradic, Marcel Matthew Bradic, Nicole Veronica Bush, Jasmine Elizabeth Mack and Jessica Michelle Mack; also surviving are many great grandchildren, as well as a large extended family and those to whom she became a mother, grandmother or great grandmother.
Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Douglasville First United Methodist Church with Reverend Roger Vest and Reverend Heather Jallard officiating. DeRon Kitchen, Michael Brooks, Michael C. Johnson, Lee Michael Roberts and Rodney Wilson will serve as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Entombment will follow in the family’s mausoleum at West Georgia Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome but for those who desire memorial contributions may be made to: Iota Chi Chapter,Inc. Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. Dorothy Kirton’s Nursing Scholarship.
Send checks to: Corenthia Cooper, 22 Tyndale Place Yonkers, NY 10701.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
