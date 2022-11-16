Barbara Tidwell Ellis, age 81, of Douglasville passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. Mrs. Ellis was born July 30, 1941 in New York City to the late Ethel Marie Tidwell Farmer and Robert Tidwell.

Barbara spent the majority of her life in service to others as a Registered Nurse and Nurse Practitioner. At the time of her retirement, she was a professor helping to train and equip future nurses. She was a long-time member of the Douglasville First Methodist Church.

Service information

Nov 18
Visitation
Friday, November 18, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Nov 19
Service
Saturday, November 19, 2022
2:00PM
Douglasville First United Methodist Church
6167 Prestley Mill Road
Douglasville, GA 30134
Nov 19
Entombment
Saturday, November 19, 2022
3:00PM
West Georgia Memorial Park
4194 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway
Carrollton, GA 30117
