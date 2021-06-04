Mrs. Barbara Wright Gray, 90, of Douglasville, died Friday, May 28, 2021.
In accordance with Mrs. Gray’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church Lithia Springs, Monday, June 7, 2021 from 10:30-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Dr. Louie Winstead and the Rev. Kevin McKoy officiating. Inurnment will be in Crestlawn Cemetery in Atlanta.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
