Barbara Y. Cooley, age 83, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on May 4, 2022. She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on February 24, 1939, daughter of the late Lawrence York and the late Estelle Gable York. She was a member of the Prays Mill Baptist Church.
She attended the Yeager School, when it was a two-room school and Highway 5 was a dirt road. Barbara graduated from Douglas County High School in 1956. In her early years, she worked at Georgia State Agriculture Department and the Teachers Retirement System for the state of Georgia.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Cooley; daughters: Michelle Cooley of Marietta, GA and Sandra York of Largo, FL.
According to her wishes she was cremated. There will be a private memorial for the family.
