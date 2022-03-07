Barron Wayne Cole, 69, of Douglasville, died on Friday, March 4, 2022.
The family will
receive friends on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rocky McLarty officiating. Interment will be at Union Church Cemetery, 204-GA 101, Temple.
