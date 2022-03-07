Barron Wayne Cole, 69, of Douglasville, died on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The family will

receive friends on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rocky McLarty officiating. Interment will be at Union Church Cemetery, 204-GA 101, Temple.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

Service information

Mar 9
Visitation
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 9
Funeral
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
1:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Mar 9
Burial
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
2:30PM
Union Church Cemetery
204-GA 101
Temple, GA 30179
