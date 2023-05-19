Becky Bearden Tuggle, 64, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023. She was born on February 23, 1959. She is the daughter of Joseph Eugene Bearden and Nina Sue Johns Bearden.
Becky will be remembered for her strength, beauty, and grace.
Mrs. Tuggle is preceded in death by her brother, Russell Troy Bearden.
She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Tuggle; daughters, Charlotte Rebekah Tuggle of Auburn, Alabama, and Natalie Ann Shelor and her husband Kevin of Adairsville, Georgia; father, Joseph Eugene Bearden; and mother, Nina Sue Johns Bearden.
The graveside service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Sunrise Gardens of Memories.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the cancer research organization of your choice.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.