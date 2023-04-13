Belynda Bridges, human services champion of Statesboro, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Belynda is preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Alice Bridges and grandfathers Edward Bridges Sr. and Raymond Danley Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her long-time partner Brentiss Hendrix, her parents Edward and Crystal Bridges, her sisters Bridgette Bias (Alton) and Brenda Bridges (Josh), adoring grandmother Mildred Christine Copeland Danley and devoted aunt Cynthia Copeland Jones, her devoted nephews Zachary, Owen & Luke Bias and Jackson Mathis, as well as a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and close friends.
Belynda was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 13, 1979, to Edward and Crystal Danley Bridges. She grew up in Winston and Douglasville, GA where she was an artist, dancer, leader, and athlete.
She gave her life to Christ at an early age — she was a member of New Mountain Top Baptist Church where she sang in the Sanctuary Angels Choir & the Senior Choir.
Belynda was a graduate of Alexander High school class of 1998, where she was elected Student Body President. She was an AP Honor Student, a varsity cheerleader, she led several numbers in multiple spring musicals, and performed as a dancer in the 1996 Summer Olympic Games opening ceremony. The brilliant mind attended Georgia Southern University where she led the Southern Explosion dance team to a first-place victory in the division state dance competition. In addition, she hosted her own radio show on Ga. Southern’s WVGS 91.9 the BUZZ as “Queen Bee”. She went on to graduate from Mercer University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Services.
Belynda most recently served as an Administrative Operations Coordinator for the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services of Southeast Georgia. Belynda was the social media and administrative coordinator for Career-Mama.Com
In her family, Belynda was the electronics Ms.Fix-it, queen ! If something was broken or needed to be hooked up, Belynda was the person for the job. She was also the most fun babysitter for her nephews and other family friends! Entertaining them for hours building forts, baking treats, and having dance parties.
Among her friends, Belynda’s presence was such a privilege to experience, as she was so accepting, and nonjudgmental, and encouraged everyone to be the happiest version of themselves. Being in Belynda’s aura was truly life-changing.
Belynda was a free spirit whose spirit is now free. She is loved dearly and will be missed by all.
Belynda’s Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the New Mountain Top Baptist Church Family Life Center 7870 Smith Rd. (corner of Conners Road).
