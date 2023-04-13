Belynda Bridges, human services champion of Statesboro, GA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Belynda is preceded in death by her grandmother Mary Alice Bridges and grandfathers Edward Bridges Sr. and Raymond Danley Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her long-time partner Brentiss Hendrix, her parents Edward and Crystal Bridges, her sisters Bridgette Bias (Alton) and Brenda Bridges (Josh), adoring grandmother Mildred Christine Copeland Danley and devoted aunt Cynthia Copeland Jones, her devoted nephews Zachary, Owen & Luke Bias and Jackson Mathis, as well as a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and close friends.

