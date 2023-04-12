Belinda Bridges, 43, of Douglasville, died on Friday, March 30, 2023.
A viewing was held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel.
Updated: April 13, 2023 @ 1:15 pm
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11 a.m. at New Mountain Top Family Life Center the Life, 7870 Smith Road, Villa Rica.
Willie A. Watkins Douglasville Chapel.
