Mr. Bennie Ray Thigpen, 77, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Bro. Tony Hart and Bro. John Lance officiating. An Inurnment will follow at a later date from Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.