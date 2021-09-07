Mrs. Bernadette Nicole Thompson, 93, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
The family will gather for a graveside service on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 614 Fairview Road Stockbridge, GA 30281, with Pastor Larry Tucker officiating.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Bernadette by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
