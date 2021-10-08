Bernice Harrell Lewallen, age 83, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021. She was born February 15, 1938 in Rockmart, Georgia. Lovingly known as “Ma Niece” by her grandchildren, she loved being with her family, cooking for them and always sending home doggy-bags. Bernice enjoyed gardening and had an amazing green thumb. She loved music and dancing and even British sitcoms. Bernice was always dressed nice and to a ‘T’. She loved being outdoors and vacationing in Florida and the mountains.
Bernice was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Eugene Lewallen; her parents, Preston and Birtie (Moss) Harrell; brother, William Harrell and sister, Laura Jarrell.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Larry Lewallen, Sr (Venetia), Terry Lewallen (Katrina) and Ricky Lewallen (Terri); daughter, Debbie Lewallen; sisters, Lea Schmidt and Margie Brown; grandchildren, Larry, Jr., Nick, Whitney, Mandy, Ricky Scott, Jennifer, Blake, Lexi, DeAnna, Justin, Kaleb, Joshua and their respective families; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Douglasville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations in memory of Bernice to the Parkinson’s Foundation at http://www.parkinsons.org or by mail to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131
