Bernon ‘Pete’ Winford Ward, 89, of Winston, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

A graveside service will be help on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Colds Springs Cemetery, Post Road Winston, GA.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.high towersmemorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Bernon Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.