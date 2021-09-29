Bernon ‘Pete’ Winford Ward, 89, of Winston, died Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
A graveside service will be help on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Colds Springs Cemetery, Post Road Winston, GA.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.high towersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
