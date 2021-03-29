Bertha Vaughn

Bertha Beatrice Fleming Vaughn, 86, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.
She was born
on Nov. 15, 1934,
in Center Hill, Georgia, daughter of the late John Henry Fleming and the late Agnes Irene Huckabee Fleming. Bertha retired from Wellstar Cobb Hospital where she worked in Housekeeping. She enjoyed reading, working in her garden, and spending time by the ocean.
She loved her grandkids and great-grandkids dearly, and she had the most beautiful white hair! She was Baptist by faith.
She is survived by her children: Pamela Smith and husband, Dennis; Cindy Wigington and husband, Barry; Allison White and husband, Wayne;
Amy Cronan and husband, Robbie; fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; sisters: Polly Clark; Sue Whatley; and Celia Sims and husband, Thomas.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Samuel Vaughn; daughter: Joan McClain; son: Ronny Petty; daughter: Carol Petty; and ten siblings.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will be a private graveside service at Mozley Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.