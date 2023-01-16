Bertie Lee Callahan Smith, 95, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on January 15, 2023. She was born in Social Circle, Georgia on July 19, 1927, daughter of the late W.C. Callahan and the late Amy W. Sullivan Callahan.

She is survived by her children: Loretta Nichols (Jimmy), Dion Smith (Darlene), Marie McDaniel, Judy Bickers (Mike).

