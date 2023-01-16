Bertie Lee Callahan Smith, 95, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, passed away on January 15, 2023. She was born in Social Circle, Georgia on July 19, 1927, daughter of the late W.C. Callahan and the late Amy W. Sullivan Callahan.
She is survived by her children: Loretta Nichols (Jimmy), Dion Smith (Darlene), Marie McDaniel, Judy Bickers (Mike).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Smith; daughter: Mary Kendricks; son: Mike Smith; son-in-law: Jimmy McDaniel.
A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 1p.m. with Mike Mallory officiating.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Bertie Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.