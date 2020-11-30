Bessie “Becky”
Ruth Reece Whitaker, age 90, of Powder Springs, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29,
2020.
She was born in Cobb County, Georgia on April 8, 1930, to the late Arthur William Hice and the late
Cleo Baughcum
Hice. Becky was a member of Post Oak Baptist Church.
Becky loved all kinds of flowers. She especially loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and thoroughly enjoyed playing with them
— sometimes for hours at the time!
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved
her.
In addition to her parents, Becky was preceded in death by the father of her children, Weldon Monroe Reece; sisters: Frances Guttery, Patricia Rackley, Ruby Bedenbaugh; brother: W. D. Hice.
Becky is survived
by her husband, Clarence Whitaker; children and their spouses: Virgil and Cathi Reece, Sheila and Wayne Watson, and Reginia Reece; grandchildren and
their spouses: Shannon and David Miller, Monty and Leeann Daniel, Scott and Lori Smith, and Sam and Kristen Smith; step-children: Jeff and Elaine Whitaker and Kim and Tommy Grant; great grandchildren: Jeremy Jones, Jessica Jones, Kristen Miller, Kody Daniel, Kasen Daniel, Kooper Daniel, Kinlee Daniel; great-great grandchildren: Raidyn Jones, Sutton Jones, Mason Miller, Morgan Miller.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Dec. 3,
2020, from 12:30
p.m. until 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville, Georgia.
A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Post Oak Cemetery, 1465 Bullard Road, Powder Springs, Georgia 30127 with the Rev. Terry Marbut and the Rev. Don Rackley officiating.
The service will be livestreamed via Hightower Family Funeral Homes Facebook page and Becky’s online Tribute Wall found at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Interment will follow in Post Oak Cemetery with Monty Daniel, Scott Smith, Sam Smith, David Miller, Jeremy Jones and Kody Daniel serving as Pallbearers. Kasen Daniel and Kooper Daniel will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Post Oak Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1465 Bullard Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make
the best decisions
to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from
those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
