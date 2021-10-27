Bessie L. Henslee, 80, of Villa Rica, died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 12-1:30 p.m.
The service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. officiated by the Rev. Kevin Harris and the Rev. Matthew Smith with music by Jeff Hathcock.
Interment will follow at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
