Bessie L. Henslee, age 80, of Villa Rica, Georgia passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. She was born in Dallas, Georgia on December 12, 1940 to the late Grover Hulsey and the late Myrtle Watts Hulsey. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Douglasville.
She is survived by her daughter, Deanna Lynn Piepmeier and her husband William; son, Robbie Jeffery Henslee and his wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Alysa Piepmeier Landrum, Matthew Piepmeier, Haley Henslee, Ariel Henslee; greatgrandchild, Morgan Landrum; sister Mattie Henslee and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robbie “Larry” Henslee; sisters, Hazel Hicks, Evelyn Kelley, Mary Turner, Virginia Adams, Jean Davidson; brothers, Bill Hulsey, Dean Hulsey.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville on Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, October 29, 2021 from 12-1:30 p.m.
The service was held in the Chapel of the funeral home Friday, October 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. officiated by Reverend Kevin Harris and Reverend Matthew Smith with music by Jeff Hathcock.
Interment followed at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel, Douglasville.
