Mrs. Bethany Jo Birdwell, 64, of Douglasville, Ga., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Nacogdoches, TX.
She was born July 29, 1956, in Kaufman, TX. She was married on Sept. 13, 1974, to the love of her life, Edd Birdwell Jr. of Nacogdoches, TX.
Beth was a devoted daughter, wife and mother who loved spending time with her family. Her passion was cooking and baking for anyone who asked (and some who did not.) She made birthday, holiday and everyday dinners, enough to feed an army, and always made homemade pies from scratch. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband and soaking up all the time she could get with children, grandchildren, and her parents. Family was everything to her.
Beth is survived by her husband of 46 years, Edd Birdwell Jr.; parents, Charles and Charlotte McDonald of Tool, TX; brother, Cliff and Pam McDonald of Irving, TX; sister, Sheryl Payne of Colleen, TX; children, Fawnya and Jared Doiron of Mont Belvieu, TX; Christi Birdwell of Douglasville, GA; Tommy and Carrie Birdwelll of Jefferson, GA; grandchildren, Zach Zepeda, Josh Zepeda, Christany Todd, Peyton Birdwell, RJ Birdwell, Gavin Birdwell; five great-grandchildren as well as numerous friends and extended family.
Her family will be having a Celebration of Life service for family only at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association in her memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.