Betty Albertson Mayfield, 93, of Douglasville, GA passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021.
She was born April 30, 1927, in Atlanta, GA. A loving wife and devoted mother, she spent her life caring for her husband and daughter. One of Betty’s favorite memories was
moving from Atlanta to Lithia Springs in 1933, at the age of six, where she and her family lived in a log cabin, built by her father. After graduating from Douglas County High School in 1944, she worked at Clarkdale Thread Mill, where during World War II she made cords for parachutes used in WWII. In 1945, when she was 18 years old, her father sold the log cabin and moved the family to Winston—which she felt like was the end of the Earth. She met the love of her life, Ed Mayfield, and they had their first date on Easter Sunday, April 6,1947. Three months later, they married on August 8, 1947.
Betty was a prankster, loved her jokes and was always known for her lively stories, whether it was about growing up during the Depression, fishing in Mobley Creek with a crank telephone or antics she encountered during her lifetime. She enjoyed playing golf and tennis with her husband and daughter, and in later years enjoyed reading, Bible study and working word puzzles. Betty was retired from the Douglas County School System where she worked as a paraprofessional and following retirement, she continued to work as a substitute teacher. She was proud of her family raising, especially attending different churches as a child in the Lithia Springs area. She would always let you know that she had a deep, profound faith in her Lord which often resulted in lively discussions about the Bible. She was a long-time member of Sunset Hills Baptist Church, but faithfully attended the churches where her daughter served as church pianist until her health began to fail.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years, Edward Frank Mayfield; her parents, Henry C. and Dollie Huskey Albertson; brothers, Juell Albertson, Hoyt Albertson, Earl Albertson and Robert “Bob” Albertson; sisters, Bonnie Albertson Daniell and Hazel Albertson Naron; and the beloved family canine companion, Mr. FooFoo.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debra Mayfield; her faithful canine companion, BooBoo; brother, William “Bill” Albertson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Legacy Ridge at Sweetwater in Lithia Springs, and to the staff of Sacred Journey Hospice for the tender love and care in her final days.
Services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in memory of Betty Mayfield to Douglas County Animal Services, 2171 Mack Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135, or to The Alzheimer’s Association to help fund research for a cure for dementia and Alzheimer’s, https://www.alz.org/research.
Those who wish may send condolences or share a special memory of Betty may do so at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
