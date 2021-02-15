Betty Ann Hulsey Brown, 86, of Douglasville, died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
The family received friends on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.
Interment followed at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton, Georgia.
