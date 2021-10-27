Betty Dove Carter, 77, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.
She was born May 2, 1944, in Athens, Georgia. Betty loved spending time with her family and looked forward to the annual vacations to Daytona Beach. She enjoyed reading and was an avid fan of Danielle Steele and Nicholas Sparks. She had a love for music and enjoyed playing the piano. Betty was an avid supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs, enjoying tailgating at the games and anticipating the Georgia-Florida game every year. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed cooking and was known for her red velvet cakes.
Preceding Betty in death were her parents, J. Brantley and Molene (Hilliard) Dove.
Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 58 years, Bobby Carter; son, Brian Carter (Afsha); daughter, Beth Blair; brother, Larry Dove (Deidra); sister, Alice Coile (Garold); and grandchildren, Makenzie Carter, Kaitlin Blair, Brantley Carter and Blake Blair.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor David Shivar officiating. Betty will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, www.choa.org or by mail to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Carter family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
