Mrs. Betty Jean Bragg Dickinson, age 82, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Oct.14, 2020.
She was born April 28, 1938, in Douglas County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. Clio Bragg and the late Mrs. Claudia Pate Bragg. She was a graduate of Douglas County High School, Class of 1957 and worked for many years in retail as a sales associate for Dillard’s. Mrs. Dickinson loved baseball and was a dedicated Falcons and UGA football fan. Mrs. Dickinson enjoyed travelling to Biloxi. She was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dickinson was preceded in death by her brother, Otis Bragg.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Mr. James Howard Dickinson of Douglasville; her sons and daughter-in-law, Michael and Angie Dickinson of Temple and Kenneth Dickinson of Douglasville; two grandchildren, Logan Dickinson and Kayla Dickinson also survive.
In accordance with Mrs. Dickinson’s wishes, she will be cremated. The family will receive friends, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Memorial services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
