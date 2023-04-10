Mrs. Betty Jean Gilland Redding, 85, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1938 in Villa Rica. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Burnell Redding, her parents Mr. John Thomas Gilland and Mrs. Mae Boyd Gilland, sister, Mary Frances Gilland Raburn (Elmer), Father and Mother in Law, Mr. O.M. (Monk) Redding and Mrs. Lucile Hilton Redding, Sister in Law, Linda Redding Hamrick and nephew, Stacey Taylor.
She is survived by her children Cheryl and Ernest Varney of Douglasville, Mike and Janie Redding of Villa Rica, Carol and Keith Wilde of Villa Rica; grandchildren Adam and Jessica Varney of Carrollton, Laura and Ryan Lichterman of Los Angeles, California, Tyson and Priya Redding of New York City, New York, John and Katie Redding of Villa Rica and Jason and Jade Wilde of Villa Rica; great grandchildren Owen and Nolan Varney, Miles, Roca and Nico Lichterman, Greyson Wilde and two babies arriving soon, multiple nieces and nephews.
Betty was a member of the Douglas County Jaycettes, the Winston Ruitian Club and the Villa Rica Garden Club. She was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Villa Rica where she met the love of her life, Burnell. She served on various committees, teaching Sunday School, Sunbeams, Vacation Bible School and serving faithfully in multiple areas. After the death of her nephew Stacey Taylor, she, Burnell, his sister Linda and her husband Charles, created the Christian Family Ministry at First Baptist, serving meals to members and their families after the loss of a loved one.
After they married, she and Burnell followed in his parents’ footsteps and ran the Rock Inn Café for over 30 years. She managed the staff and created the menus while raising their three children. So many families in the area worked for the Redding family, sometimes many generations. Betty was known to be a kind and caring boss. She taught her children by example. She was kind and patient and truly loved being a Mother. No matter how many hours the restaurant commanded she was always there for her family. She and Burnell dated their entire marriage. Her most valuable advice to each of her children and her grandchildren upon their marriages was “to remember you had your husband/wife before you had your children and always put them first. Talk about the big stuff, but sometimes you have to know when to let it go”. One of her grandchildren said, “She had this constant ease about her, but was also this very put together, graceful, southern woman”.
Each of her children thought they were her favorite. She was a loving, patient, and kind mother, grandmother, and friend.
Betty was a leader, mentor, advisor, and a humble servant of God. She was generous and treated people with kindness and respect. She will be deeply missed by many. The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to her caregivers, Susie Wynn, Kathy Boykin, Brenda Ware, Susie Noles, Gilmer Sheffield, and Gale Walker.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Betty Redding to the Christian Family Ministry at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica, 1483 Hwy. 78, Villa Rica, GA 30180
The family received friends at First Baptist Church of Villa Rica 1483 Hwy 78, Villa Rica, GA on Monday, April 10, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Dr. Kevin Williams, Rev. Jeff Powell, and Mike Redding officiated. Serving as pallbearers were Adam Varney, Laura Lichterman, Jason Wilde, Tyson Redding, John Redding, Ryan Lichterman, and Phil Raburn. Entombment committal followed at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens 1100 NE Hickory Level Road, Villa Rica, GA 30180 with Rev. Lamar Rackley officiating.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
