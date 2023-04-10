Mrs. Betty Jean Gilland Redding, 85, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. She was born on February 13, 1938 in Villa Rica. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Burnell Redding, her parents Mr. John Thomas Gilland and Mrs. Mae Boyd Gilland, sister, Mary Frances Gilland Raburn (Elmer), Father and Mother in Law, Mr. O.M. (Monk) Redding and Mrs. Lucile Hilton Redding, Sister in Law, Linda Redding Hamrick and nephew, Stacey Taylor.

She is survived by her children Cheryl and Ernest Varney of Douglasville, Mike and Janie Redding of Villa Rica, Carol and Keith Wilde of Villa Rica; grandchildren Adam and Jessica Varney of Carrollton, Laura and Ryan Lichterman of Los Angeles, California, Tyson and Priya Redding of New York City, New York, John and Katie Redding of Villa Rica and Jason and Jade Wilde of Villa Rica; great grandchildren Owen and Nolan Varney, Miles, Roca and Nico Lichterman, Greyson Wilde and two babies arriving soon, multiple nieces and nephews.

Trending Videos