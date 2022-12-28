Betty Jean White Williams was born in Tucson, Arizona on June 16, 1948. After a courageous battle with cancer she went home to her Heavenly Father on Sunday evening December the 18th 2022 around 10.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband, and many friends.
Her father was Clements Josephus White. Betty was so proud of her father, he was a wonderful husband, father, and was very proud to have been a Buffalo Soldier.
Her mother was Mary Dora McDowell White. She was a devoted wife, mother, and very proud to have been the first black Brownie Troop Leader in Arizona, unfortunately never documented.
Her only brother, Roland Blanco, was from Mexico.
Betty was married to Mr. Leroy “Roi” Williams in 1988. They were married until his passing in January of 2006. They had no actual children of their own, but many shared children and grandchildren throughout the years.
Betty was originally from Arizona, but lived in California, St. Louis, traveled and visited many places throughout her life, and moved to Georgia in 1994. She worked in retail at a furniture supply warehouse in Atlanta for a while, then began a career in medical coding. Betty loved studying the Bible and just learning new things, very open minded. She loved people, animals, Jesus, art, music, movies, bands, traveling, good food, good times, and just enjoying and loving one another!
She chose to stay in Georgia until her passing. She was a member of New Life Christian Church, Behold The Harvest Center, and One Community Christian Church.
She was very involved with her church family, surrounding area churches and outreaches through the years. She had a true servant’s heart, which inspired those around her to thrive to want to be more like Christ.
Betty was a devout Christian, perfect example of what a Christian should be. Betty was a wonderful and loyal daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and the best friend anyone could ever have. All that knew and loved her are more blessed for knowing her, keeping her memory alive forever.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 30th, 2022 at 1 p.m. (Central Time) from Dansby Heritage Chapel in Piedmont, AL with visitation from 12 until 1 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Ronnie and Pamela Runner will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Chris Leonard, George Wright, Dennis Stevenson, Luke Pollock, Brennan Pollock, and Danny Young. Honorary Pallbearers will be Joey Brown and Corey Brown. She many friends and several special friends who were family: Joey and Jennie Brown, Janet Pollock, and Carolyn Pollock Clark.
