Mrs. Betty Jo Hanes, age 89 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born May 30, 1931 in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of the late Mr. William Howard Duke and the late Mrs. Bessie Polly Godfrey Duke. Mrs. Hanes loved her family. She enjoyed going and watching her grandkids ball games. She loved traveling with her sisters, watching the Braves, cooking Sunday lunch, gardening, and her dogs. Mrs. Hanes was a long time member of County Line Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by son, Ricky Hanes; brothers, Curtis Duke and Clyde Duke; sisters, Lucielle Graves, Kitty Thompson, and Anita Willoughby.
Mrs. Hanes is survived by her husband of 70 years, Mr. James L. Hanes of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters and sons-in-laws, Robin and Jeff Brookshire of Ellijay, Georgia, Cathy and Leonard Fuller of Lithia Springs, Georgia; sons and daughter-in-law, Mike Thompson of Carrollton, Georgia, Jimmy and Julie Hanes of Douglasville, Georgia; sister, Virginia Lawler of Villa Rica, Georgia; ten grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Danny Horsley officiating. Interment will follow at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
