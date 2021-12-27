Betty Jo Milam,
85, of Douglasville,
died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. The funeral service was Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Central Baptist Church with Charlie Holloway and Pastor Charles Gibbs officiating. Following the service, she was laid to rest next to her husband, Art, in the Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Milam family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
