Betty Jean Kimball, age 83, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021. She was born May 15, 1937 in Roswell, Georgia. Family was her heart and Betty loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed taking family vacations and attending car shows all over the United States. Her favorite place to travel was Las Vegas. Betty retired from Atlantic Steel and Lockheed Martin. She was currently working at Walmart, where she had been employed for many years. Betty was Baptist by Faith and attended church when she was able.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband, William C. Kimball; her parents, Eli Fred and Addie Marie (Keith) Waldrop; son, Cliff Alan Kimball; brothers, Frank Waldrop, Fred Waldrop and Eli Waldrop; sisters, Mary Butler and Marcell Sheets; and granddaughter, Kacie Kimball.
Those left to cherish her memory are son, Billy Kimball; two grandchildren, Stacie (Jordan) Quinn and Billy Ray (Nicole) Kimball; and four great-grandchildren; as well as other family members and friends.
Betty will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs with Pastor James Cook officiating.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Betty Kimball by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.