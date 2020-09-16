Miss Betty Lou “Gussie” Herwick, age 88, of Douglasville GA, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.
She was born in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mr. Harold John Herwick and the late Mrs. Lelia Lillian Roney Herwick.
Ms. Herwick received her Bachelor of Science of Medical Technology in 1959 from Thiel College, Greenville, Pennsylvania. She worked and retired after 25 years of service from St. Frances Medical Center in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania as a medical technologist.
Miss Herwick was a member of Midway United Methodist Church in Douglasville.
In addition to her parents, Miss Herwick is preceded in death by her brothers: Thomas E. Herwick, Donald R. Herwick and David W. Herwick, Martha Jane Herwick/McCormick and her niece Patricia Ann Herwick.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
According to Miss Herwicks wishes, she will be cremated. The family will have a private service at a later time.
Message of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
