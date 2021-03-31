Mrs. Betty Mae Briggs Ralston, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
She was born Oct. 31, 1950, in Thomaston, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. William Rhett Briggs and the late Mrs. Anne Mae Woods Briggs. Mrs. Ralston worked as a dispatcher for the City of Carrollton/Carroll County E-911 for 34 years. She loved spending time with her family. She was a very giving lady and enjoyed helping people. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo. Mrs. Ralston was a member of First Baptist Church Villa Rica where she was active in the Sunshine Sunday School Class. She loved working in the food bank and
was very involved in the WMU at First Baptist Church Villa Rica.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by brother, John Sellers; sisters, Margie Helms and Margaret Sellers.
Mrs. Ralston is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Tammy and Rickey Walker of Carrollton, Georgia, Donna Ralston of Franklin, Georgia; honorary daughter, Mary Dodd of Villa Rica, Georgia; sisters, Patty Dean of Carrollton, Georgia, Sue Mashburn of Carrollton, Georgia, Brenda Pruitt of Bremen, Georgia; six grandchildren, Lauren and Josh Davis of Carrollton, Georgia, Lacey Walker of Carrollton, Georgia, Corey and Savannah Buchanan of Franklin, Georgia, Autum Gray of Franklin, Georgia; six great-grandchildren, Sammie Buchanan, Hallie Buchanan, Jaxson Davis, Avalyn Buchanan, Charleigh Buchanan, Zannah Buchanan; honorary grandchildren, Logan Dodd, Sammie Jo Dodd, Eli Dodd and Emma Dodd; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, April 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica with Dr. Kevin Williams and the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Corey Buchanan, Douglas Ralston, Josh Davis, Randall Skipper, Curtis Easterwood, Mike Knight, Ron Motes and Eli Dodd. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rickey Walker and Jaxson Davis. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.