Betty Mae Davis Adams, 77, of Douglasville passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 14, 1943, to the late Echoel Thomas Davis and the late Annie Mae Wallace Davis. Betty owned and operated a daycare in her home for more than 30 years. She was a member of Prays Mill Baptist Church.
Betty had a deep love for her family and kids. She enjoyed country music, listening to Elvis, hearing and telling a good joke and always remained young at heart. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Betty is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Huston Adams; son, David Adams and his wife Teresa; grandchildren, Jeffrey Wentz, Josh Wentz, Jennifer Wentz; great-grandchild, Lynnleigh Wentz; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her daughter, Janice Wentz; brother, James Thomas “J.T.” Davis; sister, Dolores Bradford; grandson, Michael Adams.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Hightower’s chapel with the Rev. Charles Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
