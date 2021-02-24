Betty McDuff O’Hern, 77, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. The service will follow in the Chapel at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Ikey Watson and Rev. Nathan Knight officiating. Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemo
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.