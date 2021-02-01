Betty Ruth Keith Dooley, 87, of Douglasville, died Saturday, Jan. 30,
2021.
The family received friends on Monday,
Feb. 1, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral service was
held at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Hightower’s with Pastor Michael E. White Sr. officiating. Interment was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Newnan, Georgia.
