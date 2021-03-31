Mrs. Betty Wright Noland of Douglasville, GA passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.
She was born in Atlanta, GA on Sept. 26, 1927. She was a graduate of Douglas County High School and received her degree from LaGrange College. She taught English at Douglas County High School for 15 years. Betty
was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Douglasville and was a faithful volunteer at Wellstar Douglas Hospital. She was the founder of the Hospital’s Volunteer Auxiliary group and held every office in the organization at some time during her 41 years of volunteering. Betty was instrumental in establishing Wellstar Tranquility at Cobb Hospital and was a dedicated volunteer of the Douglasville Cultural Arts Council.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, the honorable Robert “Bob” J. Noland Sr.; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Horace Wright; sisters, Ida Ruth Wright and Sarah Roper; brothers, Ray Wright and Frank Wright; and niece, Susan Wright.
She is survived by her sons, Sam and Robert “Bo” Noland; daughter-in-law, Bobbi Noland; grandchildren, Taylor (Taryn Kadar), Jackson and Raleigh Noland; and a number of loved nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Douglasville First United Methodist Church, 6167 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville, GA.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, all guests will be required to wear masks. Social distancing is encouraged and the funeral service at the church will have limited seating. Please register with Douglasville First United Methodist Church to attend
the service or watch the live stream at https://www.you
v=n-pVunTsvxM.
Following the service, there will be a private family graveside service at 2:30 p.m. at Douglasville City Cemetery.
Contributions in her honor may be made to First United Methodist Church of Douglasville at 6167 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville, GA, 30134 or to the Wellstar Foundation (Wellstar Douglas) at 805 Sandy Plains Road, Ste. 100, Marietta, GA, 30066.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mrs. Noland by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
