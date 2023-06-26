Beverly “June” Wilson, 82, of Anniston, Ala., formerly of Douglasville, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service took place on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville with Pastors Joey Bentley and Joe Holcomb officiating. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
