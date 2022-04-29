Beverly Regina “Pepper” Valentine, 71, of Douglasville, was resurrected into the presence of God and her family through Jesus Christ, on Friday, April 22, 2022, after an extended battle with a brain injury.
Born March 26, 1951, to the late Salvatore Russel and Virginia Ann Valentine. She is predeceased by
her beloved sister, Susan McLaughlin-Faust, and nephew, Patrick McLaughlin III.
She is survived by her son, Michael Anthony Sarvis; daughter, Valerie Ann Sisk (Matt); grandchildren, McKenna, Cailey and Caleb Sarvis; sisters, Christina Kennedy (Calvin), Rosemarie Valentine; brother-in-law, Ronnie Faust; a host of nephews and nieces and her entire Gracewood family.
Beverly was a phenomenal daughter, sister, aunt, mother and friend. She was an immaculate homemaker and a wonderful cook. She loved her family unconditionally. Nothing was more precious to her than her family. Beverly was a multifaceted woman full of life, love, compassion and humor. She was fearless and never compromised her beliefs. Her career spanned from teaching dance at Fred Astaire Studios, to teaching children with special needs and behavioral problems.
A memorial service will be held at Thompson Funeral Home — Greenlawn Memorial Park on Leesburg Road in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to East Central Family Counsel Gracewood, P.O. Box 46 Gracewood, GA 20805.
