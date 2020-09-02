Bill Lewis

William (Bill) Dwight Lewis, 66, of Anderson, SC, passed away on August 29, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Dawn Lewis; sons, William Dwight Lewis, Jr., Justin Timothy Lewis, Benjamin Brock Lewis, all of Williamsburg, VA, and Joel Townsend Lewis of Whitesburg, GA; three stepdaughters, Brianna Camp, Mary Kate Boring, and Abigail Dempsey; one stepson, Michael David Arnold; a brother, James Lewis of Springfield, MO; and twelve grandchildren.
Bill was born in Hazelhurst, MS, on September 26, 1953, to Dan JR and Helen Lewis. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from a career in corporate sales.
A memorial service was held on September 1, 2020, at North Anderson Baptist Church in Anderson, SC, where Bill and Kimberly were members.
