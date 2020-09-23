Mr. Bill “Sarge” Fite, age 90, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 17, 1930. Sarge was the son of Berry Wilson Fite and Edna Cox Fite.
He was raised in the small town of Tennga in the North Georgia Mountains. Being raised in the small country town, he learned the values of family, faith and service. He dearly loved his family and has also remained close to his siblings his entire life. At an early age, Sarge developed a love of sports and the outdoors that remained a lifetime passion where stories will continue to be told for generations to come. As a young man he served his country by joining the Marine Corps in 1948 and soon thereafter met his darling wife (Doris Marie Wood “Woodie”) and were married for 59 years.
He served in the Korean War and was in the military for 21 years. On retirement from the military, Sarge moved to Douglas County and became the Director of Parks and Recreation for Douglas County for the next 26 years. His dear wife Woodie became his Programs Director and was the driving force to integrate the senior citizens community of Douglas County. Today the Woodie Fite Senior Citizens Center is named in her honor.
Sarge was a man of service and passion. Service to his fellow man and country, and passion for the outdoors and baseball, and always with focus on family. He played and coached baseball for decades and touched the lives of so many in so doing. He had innumerable achievements over his baseball career including playing professional baseball in the US, and Italy, major league umpire and professional scout. And oh how he loved his hunting and fishing.
As you enter Sarge’s home you’re met by walls decorated with deer, turkey, his beloved ruffed grouse mounts and related memorabilia. And being the storyteller extraordinaire he was, there was always a funny story to be told. He loved hunting and fishing with his sons, grandsons and brother, Sam Fite of Douglasville, where their relationship remained brilliantly close to his death, as he did with his other two sisters (Peggy McClendon and Betty Cloer).
Sarge was a lover of people and knew no stranger. He was a simple man and lived by the creed of doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. Stories are endless of his good deeds to people in his community. He loved life and was an incredible man of respect and honor. He will be truly missed by all those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Marie (Wood) Fite; and his mother and father, Wilson and Edna (Cox) Fite. Sarge is survived by his three sons, Bill (Susan) Fite Jr., Skipper Fite, and Turk Fite; his grandchildren, John Fite, Allison Fite, Robby Fite, and Haley Fite; 3 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Betty Cloer, Peggy (Andy) McClendon, and Sam Fite; and numerous other loved ones, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be made to the Woodie Fite Senior Center, 8750 Dorris Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134, 678-626-5630.
