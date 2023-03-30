Bill T. Gouge, age 90, of Douglasville, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born July 28, 1932, in Bakersville, NC. He is the son of the late Mr. Mack Gouge and the late Mrs. Virgie Mae Murdock. Mr. Gouge enjoyed the outdoors including working in the yard. He was a Bailiff at the Douglas County Courthouse for fourteen years. Mr. Gouge was a United States Army Veteran where he served in the Korean War.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, George Gouge; sister, Joyce Ellis; brother in law, Jack Sullins; sister in law, Alice Gouge.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Betty Karr Gouge; daughters, Viva Boyett of Stone Mountain, Vickie Black of Bakersville, NC.; sisters, Jackie Thomas of Bakersville, NC, JoAnn Sullins of Spruce Pine, NC; sister in law, Ella Gouge of Monroe, NC; brother, Jim Gouge of Newport News, VA; grandson, Nicholas Barnes; great grandson, Oliver Barnes; many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends at the First Methodist Church of Douglasville on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Rev. Wendell Dandridge and Rev. Roger Vest officiating. Entombment took place at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, GA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. https://alzfdn.org
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville.
