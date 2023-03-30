Bill T. Gouge, age 90, of Douglasville, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was born July 28, 1932, in Bakersville, NC. He is the son of the late Mr. Mack Gouge and the late Mrs. Virgie Mae Murdock. Mr. Gouge enjoyed the outdoors including working in the yard. He was a Bailiff at the Douglas County Courthouse for fourteen years. Mr. Gouge was a United States Army Veteran where he served in the Korean War.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, George Gouge; sister, Joyce Ellis; brother in law, Jack Sullins; sister in law, Alice Gouge.

