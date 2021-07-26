Mr. Billy Edwin Rogers, 76, of Douglasville, GA passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 17, 1944 in Waynesville, N.C. Mr. Rogers was a phenomenal husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. An avid racing fan, he was supportive of his grandson’s dirt track racing career and loved NASCAR. He loved his family with all of his heart. In
his spare time, he enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas and Biloxi to play the slot machines at various casinos. Mr. Rogers also spent lots of time in his yard and wood working.
He had a great sense of humor — always cracking a joke and making people laugh. Mr. Rogers was Christian by faith. His hard work and dedication shown in his 50+ years of service as the Vice President of Operations with Old Fashion Foods. He was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Wydeman and Mary Pauline Rogers.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 57 years, Betty (Yates) Rogers; his 3 girls, Melinda McWilliams (Charlie), Brenda Rainey (Derrick), and Laurie Flora (Alex); a sister, Sandra Kirby; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and numerous other loved ones, family and friends.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 26, 2021. A funeral service was held following the visitation in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Ken Hennessy officiating. He was laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, GA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, https://lovetotherescue.org/.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Rogers by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
