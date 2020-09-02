Billy Lynwood Martin Jr., age 48, of Winston, Georgia, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1972, in Austell Georgia.
Billy loved the Lord and was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle. He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church. He loved his career with Mingledorffs, where he worked for 18 years. He worked hard at everything he did.
He loved to travel, especially to Florida as well as the Martin family lake house in Valley, Alabama, even as far as Romania as a missionary.
Billy was an avid college football fan and loved the Alabama Crimson Tide. During his free time, you could find him riding jet skis, his ATV and boating on Lake Harding. Billy’s hobbies included hot rods and photography.
He loved his friends and family BIG!
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Brandy Martin; daughter: Allie Martin; father: Billy Lynwood Martin, Sr; brother: Todd Martin and his wife, Wendy and nephews, Jesse Martin and James Martin; sister: Marla Martin Morris and nephew, Hunter Morris, and niece, Heidi Morris; sister-in-law: Misty Wood and her husband, Mike and nephew, J.T. Corbitt, sister-in-law: Shauna Sims and niece, Katie Sims and great niece, London Sims.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Linda Carol Holmes Martin; sister: Michelle Martin.
The family received friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 ,from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church, 8445 Ephesus Church Road, Villa Rica, Georgia, 30180.
A funeral service
will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Ephesus Baptist Church at
noon with Dr. Billy Godwin and the Rev. Michael Stewart officiating.
He will be cremated following the services.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.