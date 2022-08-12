Blake Ashton Hudson, age 32, of Temple, Georgia passed away on August 8, 2022. Blake was born in Atlanta, Georgia on February 5, 1990, the son of Walter and Renee Hudson. He graduated from Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia and went on to study at Walter State in Tennessee and later graduated from the University of West Georgia. Blake worked in the home building business with his father, Walter Hudson, and they owned several businesses together. He was a very special man to his wife, Claudia, and to his entire family. He was strong, and he was smart. He was an expert in his businesses and anything he set his mind to. He was determined, driven, and always working toward a goal. Blake was quite the outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting with his family and friends, but most of all he loved anything he and Claudia would do together. He loved their daughter, Reagan, who was born June 28, 2022. They all had so much fun as a family with their dogs, Raleigh and Scout. Blake was a wonderful provider for his family, a strong Christian man, a praying man, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Douglasville, Georgia. His faith in God was the cornerstone of his life, and he was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Claudia Carole Hudson (Temple, Georgia) and daughter, Reagan Ellis Hudson; father, Walter Hudson and mother, Renee Watson Hudson (Douglasville, Georgia); brother and sister-in-law, Walter Allen Hudson, Jr. and Amanda Hudson; nephews, Walter Hudson III and Michael Hudson; nieces, Annabelle Hudson and Adeline Hudson (Bakersville, California); mother-in-law, Elizabeth Torma and stepfather-in-law, Tim Torma (Buford, Georgia); father-in-law, Jonathan Knerr and step mother-in-law, Dawne Knerr (Dallas, Georgia); grandmother, Janie Hudson (Douglasville, Georgia).
