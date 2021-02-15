Robert “Bob” Ingram, 74, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Deacon Joe Fowler officiating. Mr. Ingram will be laid to rest at North Atlanta Memorial Park.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Lt. Robert Ingram by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.