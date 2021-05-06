Bobbie Jean Petty Grantham, age 81, of Douglasville, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born in Powder Springs, Georgia on September 14, 1939, daughter of the late Snowdy Guy Petty and the late Lou Ella Scoggins Petty. Bobbie was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Powder Springs.
She is survived by her children: Becky Martin; Mike Wilkie and wife, Whitney; Tony Wilkie and wife, Chris; Barry Wilkie and wife Sue; and Angel Folsom and husband, Randy; fifteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and three on the way; sister: Winnie Hunter; sister-in-law: Eleanor Petty; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law: Tony Martin; granddaughter: Leslie Wilkie Soto; granddaughter; Paige Peebles; 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel of the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. with Reverend Phillip Morris officiating. The service will be livestreamed on our website www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Powder Springs.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
